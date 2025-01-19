IndusInd Bank CFO Gobind Jain resigns, Arun Khurana to take over on January 21

IndusInd Bank CFO Gobind Jain resigns after 3.25 years to hunt for opportunities outside the private lender, as per the BSE filling. Whole-time director and Dy CEO Arun Khurana to take over on January 21.

IndusInd Bank's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gobind Jain resigned on Saturday, January 17, after serving 3.25 years with the private banking partner, according to the BSE filing on January 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The private lender informed the shareholders and the exchange that Jain intends to pressure other “professional opportunities" and will cease to be the CFO and key managerial personnel at the bank from Monday, January 20.

“As informed to you a few days ago I wish to resign from the services of the Bank. I am keen to pursue opportunities outside the Bank or within the promoter Group after having put in close to 3.25 years," said Gobind Jain in an email attached to the exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the BSE filing, Jain will be relieved from the services of the Bank after the completion of the mandatory 90-day notice period and will assist in the transition of all actions until the end of April 17 business day.

Gobind Jain also said that he will travel to the USA for his daughter's examination and admission process in the country, as per the email note.

IndusInd Bank's New CFO On Saturday, the private bank announced the appointment of the new CFO, Arun Khurana, who is currently working at the bank as a whole-time director and deputy CEO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Arun Khurana – Whole-time Director (Executive Director) & Dy. CEO and Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank shall take additional charge as Chief Financial Officer of the Bank with effect from Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in addition to his present role and responsibilities," said IndusInd Bank in the exchange filling.

Khurana's appointment as the new CFO will be effective January 21, 2025, as per the BSE filing. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked for more than 13 years in the bank as its Country Head for Global Markets Group and almost 5 years as the deputy CEO.

Khurana is qualified as a Chartered Accountant and has more than 30 years of experience in the banking sector starting with the global banking giant, HSBC (Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation), according to company data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndusInd Bank shares closed 0.41 per cent lower at ₹971.45 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹975.45 at the previous market close. The CFO resignation announcement was filed with the exchange on Saturday.