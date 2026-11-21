Mumbai - IndusInd Bank has fired former managing director and chief executive officer Sumant Kathpalia and invoked the clawback arrangement based on the findings of an internal probe, nearly 1.5 years after he stepped down from the position owing to the discovery of serious accounting irregularities in the bank’s derivatives portfolio.

Kathpalia had on 29 April, 2025, submitted his resignation. While the board took note of the resignation, it had informed Kathpalia that he would continue to remain in “employment with the bank” until further intimation. Subsequently, in-line with the bank’s internal code of conduct, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Kathpalia from 18 June, 2025 and he was placed under suspension pending completion of further proceedings. The Enquiry Officer, a former Judge of the Bombay High Court, submitted his report on 18 November, 2026.

In its meeting on Friday, the board of the bank, based on the findings recorded in the Enquiry Report, decided to terminate “Kathpalia’s employment from the services of the bank” with immediate effect, the bank notified the exchanges late on Friday night.

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The board also invoked “applicable malus and claw-back provisions” with effect from the date of Kathpalia’s initial appointment as head of the bank on 24 March, 2020. Kathpalia had joined the bank in 2008 and headed the consumer banking business before taking over from Ramesh Sobti as the MD and CEO in 2020.



Malus and clawback provisions are governance tools used in executive compensation to reduce or recover variable pay components such as bonuses, stock options, or long-term incentives, when performance outcomes fall short or misconduct occurs. A malus arrangement allows an institution to prevent the vesting of all or part of deferred variable remuneration before it is paid out and allows for the reduction, cancellation or withholding of unvested or unpaid incentives before the employee takes ownership or receives payout. On the other hand, a clawback arrangement requires an employee to return previously paid or vested variable remuneration such as cash or share-linked instruments, to the institution under specified circumstances.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates malus and clawback provisions across banks and large non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), under its governance directions, to align executive compensation with long-term risk outcomes and deter misconduct.

The investigation pertains to discrepancies in the bank's derivatives portfolio, which came to light early last year. On 10 March 2025, the private sector lender had disclosed that an internal review identified discrepancies that could hit its net worth by 2.35%. Subsequently, it appointed PwC to validate the findings of the internal review and assess the impact. In April 2025, PwC estimated a hit of ₹1,979 crore, equivalent to 2.27% of its net worth as of December 2024.

Ten days later on 20 March, the bank said it has also appointed Grant Thornton to conduct an independent investigation into the “root cause” of the discrepancies and examine the role and actions of key employees. These findings highlighted incorrect accounting of internal derivative trades, particularly in cases of early termination, resulted in notional profits to the tune of ₹1,960 crore.

In the last quarter of FY25, IndusInd Bank posted a net loss of ₹2,329 crore on the back of a surge in provisions and contingencies due to the accounting issues. This was followed by the resignation of deputy CEO Arun Khurana on 28 April, 2025, a day before Kathpalia’s resignation.

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Before this, Khurana had also been asked to step down as the chief financial officer, a post he was elevated to on 21 January after Gobind Jain resigned as the chief financial officer a day earlier, citing personal reasons and his keenness to pursue “opportunities outside the Bank or within the promoter Group”. On 18 April, the bank appointed chief accountant Santosh Kumar as the CFO and special officer—finance and Accounts, “till a full time CFO is appointed”, in place of Khurana.

Subsequently, former Axis Bank executive director Rajiv Anand took over as the MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank with effect from 25 August, 2025 for a three-year term. Viral Damania was appointed the CFO effective 22 September, 2025 whereas Kumar became the deputy CFO.