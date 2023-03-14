Home / Industry / Banking /  IndusInd Bank hikes bulk FD rates, senior citizens can earn as high as 8.25%
Back

IndusInd Bank hikes bulk FD rates, senior citizens can earn as high as 8.25%

3 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 03:48 PM IST Vipul Das
The bank promises an interest rate of 4.90% on bulk fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, and IndusInd Bank is now providing an interest rate of 5.00% on bulk fixed deposits that mature in the next 15 to 30 days.Premium
The bank promises an interest rate of 4.90% on bulk fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, and IndusInd Bank is now providing an interest rate of 5.00% on bulk fixed deposits that mature in the next 15 to 30 days.

  • The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of 2 crore to less than 5 crore.

The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of 2 crore to less than 5 crore. After the announcement, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 61 months and over that range from 4.90% to 7.00% for the general public and 5.40% to 7.50% for senior citizens. Deposit tenors of 1 year to 3 years and 3 months will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8.25% for senior citizens. As per the official website of the bank, the new fixed deposit interest rates are effective as of March 12th 2023.

IndusInd Bank Bulk FD Rates

The bank promises an interest rate of 4.90% on bulk fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, and IndusInd Bank is now providing an interest rate of 5.00% on bulk fixed deposits that mature in the next 15 to 30 days. The current interest rates offered by IndusInd Bank are 5.25% for deposits held for 31 days to 45 days and 5.50% for deposits held for 46 days to 60 days.

Deposits with maturities between 61 and 90 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.00%, while those between 91 and 120 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.25%. On bulk fixed deposits maturing in 121 days to 180 days, the bank is promising an interest rate of 6.50% and on those maturing in 181 days to 210 days, IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.60%.

IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.65% on a deposit tenor of 211 days to 269 days and an interest rate of 6.75% on a deposit tenor of 270 days to 354 days. Deposits maturing in 355 days to 364 days will fetch an interest rate of 6.85% and those maturing in 1 year to 3 years and 3 months will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.50%.

At IndusInd Bank, fixed deposit terms longer than three years and three months but less than 61 months get 7.25% interest while those longer than 61 months earn 7% interest.

IndusInd Bank Bulk FD Rates
View Full Image
IndusInd Bank Bulk FD Rates (indusind.com)

“High Value / Bulk Deposit of value 2 Crs & above shall be accepted at the sole discretion of the Bank," mentioned IndusInd Bank on its website.

“Please note the additional 0.75% over and above card rates applicable for Term Deposits of Senior Citizens (age 60 years and above) for value below 5 Cr (Callable) and tenor greater than 2 Yrs upto 3 Yrs & 3 months (Not applicable for NRO/NRE Deposits). For rest tenors, the additional benefit is 0.50% over and above card rates," IndusInd Bank has mentioned on its website.

“In case of High Value Deposit (> 5 crore), the interest rate offered for the particular deposit is only valid for that day for the deposit and only for the particular tenure," according to IndusInd Bank website.

In the case of a premature withdrawal before the specified tenure, a penalty interest charge of 1% will also be applied.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout