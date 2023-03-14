IndusInd Bank hikes bulk FD rates, senior citizens can earn as high as 8.25%

The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of ₹2 crore to less than ₹5 crore. After the announcement, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 61 months and over that range from 4.90% to 7.00% for the general public and 5.40% to 7.50% for senior citizens. Deposit tenors of 1 year to 3 years and 3 months will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8.25% for senior citizens. As per the official website of the bank, the new fixed deposit interest rates are effective as of March 12th 2023.

IndusInd Bank Bulk FD Rates

The bank promises an interest rate of 4.90% on bulk fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, and IndusInd Bank is now providing an interest rate of 5.00% on bulk fixed deposits that mature in the next 15 to 30 days. The current interest rates offered by IndusInd Bank are 5.25% for deposits held for 31 days to 45 days and 5.50% for deposits held for 46 days to 60 days.

Deposits with maturities between 61 and 90 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.00%, while those between 91 and 120 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.25%. On bulk fixed deposits maturing in 121 days to 180 days, the bank is promising an interest rate of 6.50% and on those maturing in 181 days to 210 days, IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.60%.

IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.65% on a deposit tenor of 211 days to 269 days and an interest rate of 6.75% on a deposit tenor of 270 days to 354 days. Deposits maturing in 355 days to 364 days will fetch an interest rate of 6.85% and those maturing in 1 year to 3 years and 3 months will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.50%.

At IndusInd Bank, fixed deposit terms longer than three years and three months but less than 61 months get 7.25% interest while those longer than 61 months earn 7% interest.

View Full Image IndusInd Bank Bulk FD Rates (indusind.com)

“High Value / Bulk Deposit of value 2 Crs & above shall be accepted at the sole discretion of the Bank," mentioned IndusInd Bank on its website.

“Please note the additional 0.75% over and above card rates applicable for Term Deposits of Senior Citizens (age 60 years and above) for value below ₹5 Cr (Callable) and tenor greater than 2 Yrs upto 3 Yrs & 3 months (Not applicable for NRO/NRE Deposits). For rest tenors, the additional benefit is 0.50% over and above card rates," IndusInd Bank has mentioned on its website.

“In case of High Value Deposit (> 5 crore), the interest rate offered for the particular deposit is only valid for that day for the deposit and only for the particular tenure," according to IndusInd Bank website.

In the case of a premature withdrawal before the specified tenure, a penalty interest charge of 1% will also be applied.