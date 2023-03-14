IndusInd Bank hikes bulk FD rates, senior citizens can earn as high as 8.25%

The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of ₹2 crore to less than ₹5 crore. After the announcement, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 61 months and over that range from 4.90% to 7.00% for the general public and 5.40% to 7.50% for senior citizens. Deposit tenors of 1 year to 3 years and 3 months will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8.25% for senior citizens. As per the official website of the bank, the new fixed deposit interest rates are effective as of March 12th 2023.

