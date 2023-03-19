IndusInd Bank hikes FD rates by up to 50 bps, offers up to 8.25% on these tenors3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 02:35 PM IST
- The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.00% for the general public and 4.00% to 7.50% for senior citizens. The maximum interest rate on a deposit with a term of one year, six months to three years, three months will be 7.75% for the general public and 8.25% for senior citizens. According to the bank's official website, the higher rates take effect on March 18, 2023.
