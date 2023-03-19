IndusInd Bank hikes FD rates by up to 50 bps, offers up to 8.25% on these tenors

IndusInd Bank has hiked interest rate by 50 bps from 7% to 7.50% on a deposit tenor of 1 year to below 1 year 6 months and has hiked interest rate by 50 bps from 7.25% to 7.75% on a deposit tenor of 1 year 6 months below 2 years. Deposits maturing in 2 years up to 3 years 3 months will now fetch an interest rate of 7.75% up by 25 bps from 7.50%. On deposits maturing from above 3 years 3 months to below 61 months, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 7.25% and an interest rate of 7.00% on a deposit tenor of 61 months and above. On Indus Tax Saver Scheme of 5 years, the bank will continue to fetch an interest rate of 7.25%.