The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on January 19, 2023. Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.00% for the general public and 4.00% to 7.75% for senior citizens. Deposits maturing in 2 years up to 3 years and 3 months will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8.25% for senior citizens.

IndusInd Bank FD Rates

The bank will give a 3.50% interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 7 to 30 days, and a 4.00% interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 31 to 45 days, according to IndusInd Bank. IndusInd Bank will charge 4.50% interest on deposits held for 46 days to 60 days and 4.60% interest on deposits held for 61 days to 90 days.

Deposits maturing in 91 to 120 days will now earn 4.75% interest, while those maturing in 121 to 180 days will now earn 5.00% interest. The bank is now giving an interest rate of 5.75% on deposits due in 181 days to 210 days, while IndusInd Bank is also offering an interest rate of 5.80% on deposits maturing in 211 days to 269 days.

IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00% on a deposit tenor of 270 days to 354 days and the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25% on a deposit tenor of 355 days to 364 days. Deposits maturing in 1 year to below 1 year 6 months will fetch an interest rate of 7.00% and those maturing in 1 year 6 months to 2 years will fetch an interest rate of 7.25%.

On deposits maturing in 2 years up to 3 years 3 months, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.50% and on those maturing from above 3 years 3 months to below 61 months, IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.25%. IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.00% on a deposit tenor of 61 months and above and the bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.25% on Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years).

For senior citizens’ term deposits with a value under ₹2 Cr and a term of two years or more, an additional 0.75% over and above card rates will be imposed by IndusInd Bank (Not applicable for NRO/NRE Deposits). The extra benefit for rest tenors is 0.50% over and above card rates.

In Q3FY23, IndusInd Bank reported its results and outperformed expectations in terms of profitability with a PAT of ₹1,959.20 crore, which is a growth of 68.71% YoY from a profit of ₹1,161.27 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew by 18.5% to ₹4,495.34 crore in Q3 FY23 from ₹3,793.57 crore in Q3 FY22. In the quarter under review, the net interest margin (NIM) reached 4.27% as opposed to 4.10% for Q3 of FY22 and 4.24% for Q2 of FY23.

The bank's gross NPA decreased considerably from 2.11% in Q2FY23 and 2.48% in Q3FY22 to 2.06% in Q3FY23. The bank's deposits increased by 14%YoY reaching ₹3,25,278 crores in Q3FY23 as opposed to ₹2,84,484 crores reported in Q3FY22. With current account deposits at ₹50,007 crore and savings account deposits at ₹86,372 crore, CASA deposits grew to ₹1,36,379 crore. The lender's advances were ₹2,72,754 crores in Q3FY23 as opposed to ₹2,28,583 crores, a growth of 19% from December 31, 2021.