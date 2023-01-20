Home / Industry / Banking /  IndusInd Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens can now get up to 8.25%
Back

The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on January 19, 2023. Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.00% for the general public and 4.00% to 7.75% for senior citizens. Deposits maturing in 2 years up to 3 years and 3 months will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8.25% for senior citizens.

IndusInd Bank FD Rates

The bank will give a 3.50% interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 7 to 30 days, and a 4.00% interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 31 to 45 days, according to IndusInd Bank. IndusInd Bank will charge 4.50% interest on deposits held for 46 days to 60 days and 4.60% interest on deposits held for 61 days to 90 days.

Deposits maturing in 91 to 120 days will now earn 4.75% interest, while those maturing in 121 to 180 days will now earn 5.00% interest. The bank is now giving an interest rate of 5.75% on deposits due in 181 days to 210 days, while IndusInd Bank is also offering an interest rate of 5.80% on deposits maturing in 211 days to 269 days.

IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00% on a deposit tenor of 270 days to 354 days and the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25% on a deposit tenor of 355 days to 364 days. Deposits maturing in 1 year to below 1 year 6 months will fetch an interest rate of 7.00% and those maturing in 1 year 6 months to 2 years will fetch an interest rate of 7.25%.

On deposits maturing in 2 years up to 3 years 3 months, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.50% and on those maturing from above 3 years 3 months to below 61 months, IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.25%. IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.00% on a deposit tenor of 61 months and above and the bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.25% on Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years).

IndusInd Bank FD Rates
View Full Image
IndusInd Bank FD Rates (indusind.com)

For senior citizens’ term deposits with a value under 2 Cr and a term of two years or more, an additional 0.75% over and above card rates will be imposed by IndusInd Bank (Not applicable for NRO/NRE Deposits). The extra benefit for rest tenors is 0.50% over and above card rates.

In Q3FY23, IndusInd Bank reported its results and outperformed expectations in terms of profitability with a PAT of 1,959.20 crore, which is a growth of 68.71% YoY from a profit of 1,161.27 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew by 18.5% to 4,495.34 crore in Q3 FY23 from 3,793.57 crore in Q3 FY22. In the quarter under review, the net interest margin (NIM) reached 4.27% as opposed to 4.10% for Q3 of FY22 and 4.24% for Q2 of FY23.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The bank's gross NPA decreased considerably from 2.11% in Q2FY23 and 2.48% in Q3FY22 to 2.06% in Q3FY23. The bank's deposits increased by 14%YoY reaching 3,25,278 crores in Q3FY23 as opposed to 2,84,484 crores reported in Q3FY22. With current account deposits at 50,007 crore and savings account deposits at 86,372 crore, CASA deposits grew to 1,36,379 crore. The lender's advances were 2,72,754 crores in Q3FY23 as opposed to 2,28,583 crores, a growth of 19% from December 31, 2021.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout