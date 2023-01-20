IndusInd Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens can now get up to 8.25%

The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on January 19, 2023. Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.00% for the general public and 4.00% to 7.75% for senior citizens. Deposits maturing in 2 years up to 3 years and 3 months will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8.25% for senior citizens.

