IndusInd Bank hikes interest rates on FDs, new rates are effective from today3 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 05:16 PM IST
- IndusInd Bank, one of the major lenders in the private sector, raised its interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
IndusInd Bank, one of the major lenders in the private sector, raised its interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on December 22, 2022. The higher interest rates will apply to domestic, NRO, NRE, and senior citizen fixed deposits with the option of a premature withdrawal. Following the revision, IndusInd Bank is now giving interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 61 months and above ranging from 3.50% to 6.50% for the general public and 4.00% to 7.10% for senior citizens. Deposits maturing in 2 years up to 2 years 1 month, will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for non-senior citizens and 7.85% for senior citizens.