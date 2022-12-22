IndusInd Bank hikes interest rates on FDs, new rates are effective from today

Deposits maturing between 121 and 180 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 4.75%, while deposits due between 181 and 269 days will earn interest at a rate of 5.50%. The bank is giving an interest rate of 5.75% on FDs maturing in 270 to 354 days, whereas IndusInd Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.00% on FDs maturing in 355 to 364 days. For deposits maturing in one year to less than one year six months, IndusInd Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.75%, while for deposits maturing in one year six months to two years, it is giving an interest rate of 7.00%.

