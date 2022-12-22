IndusInd Bank hikes lending rates by 5-15 bps across tenures2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 03:50 PM IST
- IndusInd Bank has announced an increase in its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) across all tenors of 5 to 15 basis points
IndusInd Bank has announced an increase in its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) across all tenors of 5 to 15 basis points, following the trend of rising interest rates on deposit and loan products. According to the bank's official website, the new MCLRs will go into effect on December 22, 2022. IndusInd Bank is now offering an overnight MCLR of 8.80%, 1 month MCLR of 8.85%, 3 month MCLR of 9.20%, 6 month MCLR of 9.60%, 1 year MCLR of 9.95%, 2 year and 3 years MCLR of 10.15%.