IndusInd Bank hikes lending rates by 5-15 bps across tenures

With respect to IndusInd Bank's home, automobile, and personal loans, a rise in the MCLR would result in higher equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for both new and existing borrowers in the coming months. The Reserve Bank of India maintains the MCLR, or marginal cost of funds-based lending rate, as a bank's internal reference rate which is nothing but the minimal rate at which banks can grant loans to their customers. If the inflation rate continues to rise, the RBI may take further measures to control it, notably by raising the repo rate, which may raise loan rates in turn. To counteract rising MCLR rates that raise EMIs, you can either extend the loan's tenure or make part prepayments to lower EMIs.