IndusInd Bank jumps over 4% as Goldman Sachs buys stake

1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2020, 01:32 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Goldman Sachs, Singapore, has bought 0.59% equity stake of the private lender at an average price of 430.3
  • Moody’s has noted downside risks to the bank's asset quality amid financial market volatility

MUMBAI: Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd on Thursday rose more than 4% as Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 4.1 million shares, or 0.59% equity stake, of the private lender, worth 176.4 crore through an open market transaction.

At 12:30 pm, IndusInd Bank traded 2.30% higher at 429, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.96%.

In the past three trading sessions, IndusInd Bank has risen 11.72%, as compared to 1.61% decline in Sensex.

Goldman Sachs has bought the stake at an average price of 430.3 per share. The name of the sellers were not known immediately.

Earlier this month, Singapore-based investment banking firm UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 5.38 million shares, or 0.85% stake, of the private lender. As per the bulk deal data available on the NSE, UBS acquired the bank's shares at 367 per share.

Moody’s Investors Service has put IndusInd Bank’s domestic and foreign currency issuer ratings at Baa3/P-3, under review for downgrade. It has also placed the bank’s baseline credit assessment (BCA) at ba1 and adjusted BCA under review for downgrade.

“These rating actions come in the backdrop of downgrading the outlook on the Indian banking system from “stable" to “negative", Moody's had said earlier this month.

Moody’s also noted downside risks to the bank's asset quality amid the deteriorating macro environment and financial market volatility. It said IndusInd Bank's loan portfolio includes a higher proportion of micro finance and vehicle finance loans than its peers, which are at high risk of being negatively impacted by the economic shock.

The bank's standalone net profit had jumped 32% year-on-year to 1,300.20 crore on a 25.5% surge in total income to 9,073.93 crore in the third quarter ended December.


