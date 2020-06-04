Opening a bank account via a mobile app? The IndusInd Bank today launched a mobile application based facility where customer can open current bank account in just few hours. The new app based facility can be used to open current accounts for all kinds of businesses including proprietorship, partnership as well as private and public limited companies, the bank said. IndusInd Bank will be the first bank in India to introduce a mobile app based service for opening a current bank account.

Gone are those days when you have go to bank with your Know Your Customer (KYC) documents to open a bank account. Equipped with the Bank’sIndus Corporate mobile app, bank officials can now capture and verify information about customers and their businesses in real-time, the private sector lender said.

The app uses multiple application programme interfaces (APIs) which enable secured validation of KYC documents from authorised government platforms such as the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Import Export Code (IEC) and Aadhaar.

"With this, customers can enjoy a swift and seamless account opening experience that eliminates the need for undertaking physical authentication of documents, which can be time consuming," said Soumitra Sen, country head for consumer banking at IndusInd Bank.

While the account number is provided to the customer at the time of the account opening procedure itself, the account is made operational within 24 hrs, the bank said. With this new facility, opening a bank account becomes easier than ever and less time consuming.

The launch of the mobile application based facility for opening current accounts comes close on the heels of expanding video banking services with the integration of a video KYC platform for onboarding savings account and credit card customers.

"This new proposition is a testament to our commitment towards catering to the financial requirements of self-employed individuals and businesses, thereby contributing to the government’s vision of providing ‘ease of doing business'," Sen added.

Spread across the country, the IndusInd Bank has 1,911 branches and banking outlets along with 2,760 ATMs. It also has representative offices in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

