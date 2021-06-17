IndusInd Bank launches ‘IndusEasyCredit’: Al you need to know2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2021, 11:54 AM IST
IndusInd Bank today announced the launch of ‘IndusEasyCredit’, a comprehensive digital lending platform that enables customers to meet their financial requirements from the comfort of their homes. With this, both existing, as well as non-IndusInd Bank customers, can instantly avail of personal loans or credit cards on a single platform in a completely paperless and digital manner.
Speaking about the new proposition, Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Business Strategy, IndusInd Bank said, “Over the past few months, we have been constantly working towards creating a comprehensive solution that enables customers with easy access to credit from the comfort and safety of their homes. ‘IndusEasyCredit’ is a testament to that effort which provides customers with the flexibility to avail a personal loan or a credit card on a single platform, in a completely seamless, paperless, and digital manner."
Existing, as well as non-IndusInd Bank customers, can avail of an instant personal loan by following the below-mentioned steps:
In order to avail of credit card, customers can simply follow the below steps:
Currently, customers can only apply for the 'IndusEasyCredit' facility through the Bank’s website. It will also be made available shortly on IndusMobile, the Bank’s mobile banking application.
As of March 31, 2021, IndusInd Bank has 2,015 Branches/ Banking Outlet and 2,872 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country.
