IndusInd Bank today announced the launch of ‘IndusEasyCredit’, a comprehensive digital lending platform that enables customers to meet their financial requirements from the comfort of their homes. With this, both existing, as well as non-IndusInd Bank customers, can instantly avail of personal loans or credit cards on a single platform in a completely paperless and digital manner.

Speaking about the new proposition, Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Business Strategy, IndusInd Bank said, “Over the past few months, we have been constantly working towards creating a comprehensive solution that enables customers with easy access to credit from the comfort and safety of their homes. ‘IndusEasyCredit’ is a testament to that effort which provides customers with the flexibility to avail a personal loan or a credit card on a single platform, in a completely seamless, paperless, and digital manner."

Existing, as well as non-IndusInd Bank customers, can avail of an instant personal loan by following the below-mentioned steps:

Complete e-KYC and provide basic details to check eligibility (only applicable for non-IndusInd Bank customers).

Select the amount from the pre-approved loan offer as required. Accept the auto-populated interest rate, processing fee and EMI amount.

Complete Video KYC (only applicable for non-IndusInd Bank customers).

Authenticate the request for enabling instant money credit into their account, after digitally signing the agreement.

The money gets transferred to the customer's account instantly on completion of this procedure.

In order to avail of credit card, customers can simply follow the below steps:

Complete e-KYC and provide basic details to check eligibility (only applicable for non-IndusInd Bank customers).

Customers will get the pre-approved offer.

They can then select the desired IndusInd Bank Credit Card product.

Complete Video KYC (only applicable for non-IndusInd customers).

On completion of Video KYC, the said card is dispatched to the customer

Currently, customers can only apply for the 'IndusEasyCredit' facility through the Bank’s website. It will also be made available shortly on IndusMobile, the Bank’s mobile banking application.

As of March 31, 2021, IndusInd Bank has 2,015 Branches/ Banking Outlet and 2,872 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country.





