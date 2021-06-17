IndusInd Bank launches ‘IndusEasyCredit’: Al you need to know

Speaking about the new proposition, Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Business Strategy, IndusInd Bank said, “Over the past few months, we have been constantly working towards creating a comprehensive solution that enables customers with easy access to credit from the comfort and safety of their homes. ‘IndusEasyCredit’ is a testament to that effort which provides customers with the flexibility to avail a personal loan or a credit card on a single platform, in a completely seamless, paperless, and digital manner."

