IndusInd Bank launches its first metal credit card ‘PIONEER Heritage’

Mumbai: IndusInd Bank in partnership with Mastercard announced the launch of its first metal credit card - ‘PIONEER Heritage’. Equipped with best-in-class features and privileges across an array of categories like travel, wellness, lifestyle among others, the all-new credit card has been specially curated to match the requirements of affluent Indian professionals and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the launch of the new card, Mr. Samir Dewan, Head - Affluent Banking, IndusInd Bank said, “At IndusInd Bank, we believe that it is important to anticipate our customers’ needs, and curate the most rewarding experiences for them. We believe, the new credit card is a compelling proposition that offers best-in-class privileges and indulgences across travel, wellness, lifestyle and luxury categories, thereby offering our wealth customers with an unmatched banking experience."

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aman Ahuja, Vice President, Product and Innovation, South Asia, Mastercard said “Mastercard is pleased to partner with IndusInd Bank for the launch of our very first metal credit card ‘PIONEER Heritage’. India has over a million millionaires, and the number is growing by 12-13% every year."

Key benefits of the ‘IndusInd Bank Pioneer Heritage Credit Card’ include:

1) Unlimited complimentary access to participating international and domestic airport lounges

2) Waiver on card annual fee if the cardholder meets the minimum spends criteria of ₹10,00,000 or more (combined spends of Primary and all Add-on Cards, if any) during the period

3)Lifetime waiver of late payment charges, cash advance fee as well as over limit fee

4) Unlimited complimentary golf games and lessons at select golf courses in India

5) 4 complimentary movie tickets per quarter as well as 20% discount on events on bookmyshow.com

6) Complimentary membership for the card holder and his/her spouse to the Club ITC Culinaire

7) Complimentary personal air accident cover of ₹2.5 crores

8) Insurance cover for a sum up to the credit limit on the card

9) Lost baggage insurance of ₹1,00,000

10) Loss of travel document insurance of ₹75,000

IndusInd Bank launched ‘PIONEER Banking, its wealth management platform in January 2020, which caters to the high net worth segment of customers. discerning few.

IndusInd Bank, which commenced operations in 1994, caters to the needs of both consumer and corporate customers. As on September 30, 2020, IndusInd Bank has 1910 Branches/ Banking Outlet and 2785 ATMs.













