IndusInd Bank launches its first metal credit card ‘PIONEER Heritage’

Speaking on the launch of the new card, Mr. Samir Dewan, Head - Affluent Banking, IndusInd Bank said, “At IndusInd Bank, we believe that it is important to anticipate our customers’ needs, and curate the most rewarding experiences for them. We believe, the new credit card is a compelling proposition that offers best-in-class privileges and indulgences across travel, wellness, lifestyle and luxury categories, thereby offering our wealth customers with an unmatched banking experience."