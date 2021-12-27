IndusInd Bank, NPCI partner to offer cross-border payments through UPI

IndusInd Bank on Monday said it has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer real-time cross-border remittances to India using UPI (Unified Payments Interface) IDs, for its Money Transfer Operator (MTO) partners.

The bank said it is the first Indian bank to go live on UPI for cross-border payments/NRI remittances. “Under this arrangement, the MTOs will be using the IndusInd Bank channel to connect with NPCI’s UPI payment systems for validation and cross-border payment settlement into beneficiary accounts," Induslnd said in its statement.

Under this collaboration, partners of IndusInd Bank will facilitate remittances from Non-Resident Indians (NRI) and People of Indian Origin (PIO) across the globe to transfer money to their Non-Residential External (NRE) and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts as well as to their kins living in India.

For starters, IndusInd Bank has enabled Foreign Inward Remittance (FIR) through UPI for Thailand through DeeMoney, a Thailand-based financial solutions provider offering money transfers and foreign currency exchange services. Customers of DeeMoney can use the platform to transfer funds just by adding the beneficiary’s UPI ID. The bank said it plans to add more partners in various other countries for cross border-payments via UPI in the near future.

“At IndusInd Bank, it’s been our constant endeavour to bring forth path breaking propositions that provide customers with a seamless banking experience. In keeping with this approach, we are proud to partner with NPCI to introduce the country's first UPI-based cross border remittance facility, which enables NRIs to send money to a beneficiary in India using their UPI ID through our partner Exchange Houses, Banks and Money Transfer Operators. It’s a significant step towards simplifying remittances as a functionality, as individuals residing overseas will now be able to conveniently transfer money to a beneficiary by simply adding their UPI ids, without having to remember their bank account details. We believe, enabling foreign remittance through UPI is a major milestone towards strengthening its usage as a platform, and will go a long way in enhancing its adoption by NRIs across geographies," said Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank.

Earlier this month, NPCI’s international payments arm NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) had tied up with currency exchange major Western Union to enable real-time bank account payout in India.

