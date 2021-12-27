IndusInd Bank, NPCI partner to offer cross-border payments through UPI

“At IndusInd Bank, it’s been our constant endeavour to bring forth path breaking propositions that provide customers with a seamless banking experience. In keeping with this approach, we are proud to partner with NPCI to introduce the country's first UPI-based cross border remittance facility, which enables NRIs to send money to a beneficiary in India using their UPI ID through our partner Exchange Houses, Banks and Money Transfer Operators. It’s a significant step towards simplifying remittances as a functionality, as individuals residing overseas will now be able to conveniently transfer money to a beneficiary by simply adding their UPI ids, without having to remember their bank account details. We believe, enabling foreign remittance through UPI is a major milestone towards strengthening its usage as a platform, and will go a long way in enhancing its adoption by NRIs across geographies," said Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank.