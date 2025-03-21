Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
IndusInd Bank on March 21 denied media reports that said that bank’s chiefs will exit within months following the accounting lapses.
“We would like to clarify that the recent media reports regarding the tenure of the Bank’s CEO and Deputy CEO are factually incorrect. The Bank strongly denies the claims made in these articles. The information circulating is entirely inaccurate and does not reflect the true situation,” IndusInd Bank’s spokesperson said
