IndusInd Bank revises FD rates, now offers up to 8% on a tenor of 2 years3 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 02:35 PM IST
IndusInd Bank, one of the major lenders in the private sector, has modified the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on November 22, 2022. Following the change, the bank is currently offering interest rates on FDs maturing in 7 days to 61 months and above that range from 3.50% to 6.50% for the general public and 4.25% to 7.25% for senior citizens. The maximum interest rate for deposits maturing in 2 Years up to 2 Years 1 Month is now 7.25% for the general public and 8.00% for senior citizens.