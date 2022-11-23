IndusInd Bank revises FD rates, now offers up to 8% on a tenor of 2 years

Deposits maturing in 1 year to under 1 year 6 months now pay 6.75% interest, while those maturing in 1 year 6 months to below 2 years now pay 7.00% interest. IndusInd Bank is promising an interest rate of 7.25% on FDs maturing in 2 Years up to 2 Years 1 Month and 7.00% on those maturing in Above 2 Years 1 Month to below 3 years. IndusInd Bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.75% on FDs maturing in 3 years to below 61 months and 6.50% on those maturing in 61 months and above. On the Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years), the general public will now get an interest rate of 6.75%. Every quarter, interest is compounded, and for deposits with maturities up to 180 days, simple interest is provided.

