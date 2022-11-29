IndusInd Bank, one of the leading private sector lenders, has altered the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on November 29, 2022. The bank is now offering interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 61 months and above that range from 3.50% to 6.50% for the general public and 4.00% to 7.00% for senior citizens. IndusInd Bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for the general public on FDs maturing in 2 years up to 2 years 1 month and 7.75% for senior citizens.

IndusInd Bank FD Rates

The bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.50% on deposits that mature in the next 7 days to 30 days, while IndusInd Bank is now providing an interest rate of 4.00% on deposits that mature in the next 31 days to 45 days. For FDs maturing in the next 46 to 60 days, IndusInd Bank is now providing a rate of 4.25%, and for those maturing in the next 61 to 120 days, a rate of 4.50%. Deposits with maturities between 121 and 180 days will now earn interest at a rate of 4.75%, while deposits with maturities between 181 and 269 days will now earn interest at a rate of 5.50%. On deposits maturing in 270 days or 354 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.75% and on those maturing in 355 days or 364 days, IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00%.

For FDs due in 1 year to less than 1 year 6 months, IndusInd Bank is presently offering an interest rate of 6.75%, while for FDs maturing in 1 year 6 months to less than 2 years, it is giving an interest rate of 7.00%. On FDs maturing in 2 years up to 2 years 1 month, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.25% and on those maturing from above 2 years 1 month to 3 years, IndusInd Bank is now promising an interest rate of 7.00%. Deposits maturing in 3 years to below 61 months will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75% and those maturing in 61 months and above will now fetch an interest rate of 6.50%. On the Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years), the general public will get an interest rate of 6.75% while senior citizens can get an interest rate of 7.25%.

View Full Image IndusInd Bank FD Rates (indusind.com)

For senior citizen term deposits with a worth below Rs. 2 crores, an additional interest rate of 0.50% over and above the card rates is applied (Not applicable for NRO deposits). Elderly individuals will not be eligible for the benefit of additional interest if they choose to make deposits worth more than or equivalent to 2 crores.

IndusInd Bank has mentioned on its website that “In the event of Premature withdrawal before the specified tenure, the offered interest rate applicable will be the interest rate corresponding to the amount based slab (withdrawn amount) and basis the actual run period (tenure). Additionally, penal interest of 1% shall be levied on the premature withdrawal, if applicable."

IndusInd Bank's distribution network has 2,320 branches/banking outlets and 2807 onsite and offsite ATMs as of 30 September 2022, or Q2FY23, compared to 2,015 branches/outlets and 2,886 onsite and offsite ATMs as of 30th September 2021. The client base stood at 33 million in Q2FY23.