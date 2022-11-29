IndusInd Bank revises FD rates, senior citizens earn as high as 7.75%2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 02:54 PM IST
IndusInd Bank, one of the leading private sector lenders, has altered the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on November 29, 2022. The bank is now offering interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 61 months and above that range from 3.50% to 6.50% for the general public and 4.00% to 7.00% for senior citizens. IndusInd Bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for the general public on FDs maturing in 2 years up to 2 years 1 month and 7.75% for senior citizens.