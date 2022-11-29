IndusInd Bank revises FD rates, senior citizens earn as high as 7.75%

IndusInd Bank FD Rates

The bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.50% on deposits that mature in the next 7 days to 30 days, while IndusInd Bank is now providing an interest rate of 4.00% on deposits that mature in the next 31 days to 45 days. For FDs maturing in the next 46 to 60 days, IndusInd Bank is now providing a rate of 4.25%, and for those maturing in the next 61 to 120 days, a rate of 4.50%. Deposits with maturities between 121 and 180 days will now earn interest at a rate of 4.75%, while deposits with maturities between 181 and 269 days will now earn interest at a rate of 5.50%. On deposits maturing in 270 days or 354 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.75% and on those maturing in 355 days or 364 days, IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00%.