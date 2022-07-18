Indusind Bank's board approves raising up to 20,000 cr via debt fundraising

Indusind Bank's board has also finalised 12 August, 2022 as the 'record date' for the purpose of bank's annual general meeting (AGM) and for the entitlement of dividend for the financial year ended 31 March, 2022
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday approved raising up to ₹20,000 crore through issue of debt securities in any permitted mode on a private placement basis.
The board has also finalised 12 August, 2022 as the 'record date' for the purpose of bank's annual general meeting (AGM) and for the entitlement of dividend for the financial year ended 31 March, 2022.
“Raising funds through debt securities in any permitted mode on a private placement basis as may be decided, for an aggregate runount not exceeding Rs. 20,000 crores (Rupees Twenty Thousand Crores only) or its equivalent runount in such foreign currencies as may be necessary subject to approval of the Members of the Bank and receipt of other governmental/ regulatory / statutory approvals, as applicable," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank has also re-appointed Akila Krishnakumar as a 'Non-Executive Independent Director' on the Board of the Bank.
The bank's board met at 3 pm today and concluded their meeting at 6:35 pm.
The bank reported 55.4% rise in standalone net profit to ₹1,361.37 crore on an 6.1% increase in total income to ₹9,761.89 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
The scrip rose 4.29% to close at ₹850 on the NSE on Monday.
