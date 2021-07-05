OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >IndusInd Bank sees 7% growth in net advances to over 2.11 lakh cr in June

IndusInd Bank witnessed a 7 per cent growth in its net advances to more than 2.11 lakh crore at the end of June this year, according to a regulatory filing.

The net advances stood at 1.98 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2020.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net advances were down 1 per cent from 2.13 lakh crore recorded at the end of March 2021, the bank said in the regulatory filing on Monday.

Deposits registered a jump of 26 per cent to 2.68 lakh crore at the end of the June quarter this fiscal. In the year-ago period, the same stood at 2.12 lakh crore.

Out of the total amount, retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to 1.06 lakh crore in the latest June quarter compared to 95,811 crore in the year-ago period.

Bank's CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio stood at 42.1 per cent as of June 2021, up from 40.1 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Shares of IndusInd Bank gained over 1 per cent to close at 1,020.20 apiece on BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

