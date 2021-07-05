Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >IndusInd Bank sees 7% growth in net advances to over 2.11 lakh cr in June

IndusInd Bank sees 7% growth in net advances to over 2.11 lakh cr in June

Premium
IndusInd Bank's deposits registered a jump of 26 per cent to 2.68 lakh crore at the end of the June quarter this fiscal
1 min read . 06:58 PM IST PTI

  • On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net advances were down 1% from 2.13 lakh crore recorded at the end of March 2021
  • IndusInd Bank's CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio stood at 42% as of June 2021

IndusInd Bank witnessed a 7 per cent growth in its net advances to more than 2.11 lakh crore at the end of June this year, according to a regulatory filing.

IndusInd Bank witnessed a 7 per cent growth in its net advances to more than 2.11 lakh crore at the end of June this year, according to a regulatory filing.

The net advances stood at 1.98 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2020.

The net advances stood at 1.98 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2020.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net advances were down 1 per cent from 2.13 lakh crore recorded at the end of March 2021, the bank said in the regulatory filing on Monday.

Deposits registered a jump of 26 per cent to 2.68 lakh crore at the end of the June quarter this fiscal. In the year-ago period, the same stood at 2.12 lakh crore.

Out of the total amount, retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to 1.06 lakh crore in the latest June quarter compared to 95,811 crore in the year-ago period.

Bank's CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio stood at 42.1 per cent as of June 2021, up from 40.1 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Shares of IndusInd Bank gained over 1 per cent to close at 1,020.20 apiece on BSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How to make your bank deposits safer

Premium

After Apple tightens tracking rules, advertisers shift ...

Premium

Facebook, Twitter, Google threaten to quit Hong Kong ov ...

Premium

Delta variant brings calamity to countries stuck waitin ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!