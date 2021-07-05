IndusInd Bank sees 7% growth in net advances to over 2.11 lakh cr in June

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndusInd Bank witnessed a 7 per cent growth in its net advances to more than ₹2.11 lakh crore at the end of June this year, according to a regulatory filing.

The net advances stood at ₹1.98 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2020.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net advances were down 1 per cent from ₹2.13 lakh crore recorded at the end of March 2021, the bank said in the regulatory filing on Monday.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net advances were down 1 per cent from ₹2.13 lakh crore recorded at the end of March 2021, the bank said in the regulatory filing on Monday.

Deposits registered a jump of 26 per cent to ₹2.68 lakh crore at the end of the June quarter this fiscal. In the year-ago period, the same stood at ₹2.12 lakh crore.

Out of the total amount, retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to ₹1.06 lakh crore in the latest June quarter compared to ₹95,811 crore in the year-ago period.

Bank's CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio stood at 42.1 per cent as of June 2021, up from 40.1 per cent in the same period a year ago.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.