Industry
Mint Explainer: Who will run IndusInd Bank without senior leadership?
SummaryIndusInd Bank is the latest private sector lender to witness a senior leadership crisis, following Yes Bank, RBL Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank in recent years.
Sumant Kathpalia stepped down as IndusInd Bank’s managing director and chief executive on 29 April 2025 amid investigations into accounting discrepancies in the bank’s derivatives portfolio.
