IndusInd Bank Shake-up: Board to re-align top management roles after ₹1,959.98 crore accounting impact

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published27 Apr 2025, 10:57 PM IST
IndusInd Bank shares closed 0.32% higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>822.25 after Friday's stock market session.
IndusInd Bank Shake-up: IndusInd Bank's board of directors announced on Sunday, April 27, that the company is taking the necessary steps to realign top management roles and responsibilities, according to the exchange filing. 

“The Report also examined the roles and actions of key employees in this context. The Board is taking necessary steps to fix accountability of the persons responsible for these lapses and re-align roles and responsibilities of senior management,” said IndusInd Bank in the BSE filing. 

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

