IndusInd Bank, Vistara launch co-branded credit card

IndusInd Bank, Vistara launch co-branded credit card

IndusInd Bank said the new card provides customers with a hassle-free travel experience. Photo: Mint
02:49 PM IST

  • Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer credit card aims to fulfil the requirements of customers who prefer being on the go

MUMBAI : Private lender IndusInd Bank on Monday said it has partnered full-service airline Vistara to launch a co-branded credit card.

Called Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer credit card, it aims to fulfil the requirements of customers who prefer being on the go, the bank said in a statement.

“It provides the cardholder with a complimentary gold class membership to Club Vistara (CV), the frequent flyer programme of the airline under which, they can earn points on every flight. Cardholders can even redeem their earned CV points to avail award flights," it said.

The card offers a host of other travel and lifestyle-led privileges including complimentary access to over 600 airport lounges across the globe, zero foreign currency mark-up, milestone rewards as well as dining and entertainment-related benefits.

Soumitra Sen, head (consumer bank), IndusInd Bank said, “With the world gradually opening up, Indians and especially millennials will look to travel for both business and pleasure. They seek a solution that offers them a combination of seamless consumer experience, best-in-class rewards, as well as world class safety standards. This all new card proposition fulfils each of those requirements, thereby providing customers with a hassle-free travel experience."

According to Vinod Kannan, chief commercial officer, Vistara, the airline is hopeful that customers will see great value in the Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer Credit Card and enjoy its benefits as they travel.

