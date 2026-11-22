IndusInd Bank has terminated the employment of its former Managing Director and CEO, Sumant Kathpalia, with immediate effect and invoked applicable malus and clawback provisions dating back to his initial appointment in March 2020.

In a disclosure to stock exchanges on November 20, the private sector lender said its board took the decision after considering the findings of an inquiry report submitted by an enquiry officer, a former Bombay High Court judge, on November 18, 2026.

The bank said the board, acting as the disciplinary authority, decided to terminate Kathpalia's employment with immediate effect and invoke the applicable malus and clawback provisions from March 24, 2020, the date of his initial appointment as MD and CEO.

The latest action marks a fresh development in the controversy surrounding accounting discrepancies at IndusInd Bank, which came to light in March 2025 and triggered leadership exits, internal investigations and regulatory scrutiny.

Sumant Kathpalia's exit from IndusInd Bank Kathpalia had submitted his resignation from the services of IndusInd Bank on April 29, 2025, with effect from the close of working hours that day.

The bank's board took note of his resignation as MD and CEO and as a director. However, it informed him that he would continue to remain an employee of the bank until further intimation.

Subsequently, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him under the bank's internal code of conduct. He was placed under suspension with effect from June 18, 2025, pending completion of the proceedings.

The enquiry officer appointed by the bank submitted the report on November 18, 2026. Based on its findings, the board decided to terminate his employment and invoke the applicable malus and clawback provisions.

The bank's disclosure did not specify the amount that would be recovered from Kathpalia under the clawback provisions.

What triggered the action against the former CEO? The developments stem from accounting discrepancies in IndusInd Bank's derivatives portfolio that came to light in March 2025.

The bank had estimated that the accounting lapses could have an adverse impact of approximately 2.35% of its net worth as of December 2024.

Following the disclosure, IndusInd Bank appointed external agency PwC to assess the impact on its balance sheet, examine lapses at various levels and recommend remedial measures.

PwC's report quantified the negative impact of the discrepancies as of June 30, 2024, at ₹1,979 crore.

The bank had also flagged suspected involvement of certain employees in matters relating to derivatives, microfinance and balance-sheet discrepancies. Its board directed that the matter be reported to investigative agencies and regulatory authorities.

IndusInd Bank said it had appropriately accounted for and reflected the impact of all discrepancies identified in the reports while finalising its financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 2025.

Leadership exits after accounting lapses The accounting controversy led to significant changes in the bank's senior leadership.

On April 29, 2025, Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana resigned from the bank.

Following their exits, the board appointed a Committee of Executives to oversee the bank's operations until a new MD and CEO took charge or for a period of three months.

While Kathpalia had stepped down from his leadership position and board directorship in April 2025, his employment with the bank continued until he was suspended in June that year.

The November 20 decision brings that employment relationship to an end, while the invocation of malus and clawback provisions extends the disciplinary action to his tenure as MD and CEO beginning March 24, 2020.