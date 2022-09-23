Industry awaits UPI in more credit products

Tech industry veteran Nandan Nilekani, too, pitched for more credit products on UPI while speaking at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on Tuesday. “On the credit side, I personally see the launch of UPI and RuPay credit cards as the first step of credit on UPI," Nilekani, chairman of Infosys, and advisor to National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), said. “As we go forward, and as RBI gets more confidence, it will open up to more forms of credit on UPI and therefore, there will be new native credit abilities on UPI, like BNPL, and so on," he added. The RuPay credit cards will be linked to a virtual payment address (VPA) or UPI ID, facilitating such payments, and allowing merchants to accept payments from credit card customers without a point of sale (PoS) terminal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}