Infibeam Avenues brand CCAvenue to process Digital Rupee5 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:46 AM IST
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified eight banks for phase-wised participation in the retail pilot project for CBDC
Infibeam Avenues Ltd’s flagship brand -- CCAvenue, has become India’s FIRST payment gateway player to process Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or Digital Rupee transactions for online retail merchants, among payment gateway players.
