Infibeam Avenues brand CCAvenue to process Digital Rupee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified eight banks for phase-wised participation in the retail pilot project for CBDC. The first phase includes four banks, namely the State Bank of India, the ICICI Bank, the Yes Bank and the IDFC First Bank. Executive Director of Infibeam Avenues Limited, Mr. Vishwas Patel, said, “CCAvenue has always strived to bring innovative payment solutions that cater to the changing needs of businesses in India be it first online Cards transactions in the country, first online Rupay debit card transaction, first Pin-on-glass solution on mobile for India, etc. RBI’s proactive efforts and exceptional regulatory framework have transformed the payment industry in the country and made India a global leader in payment innovation. CBDC, is a robust, efficient, trusted and legal tenderbased real-time payment option. This will be our first step in harnessing RBI’s most flexible and convenient payment method to generate exponential revenue opportunities for merchants."