Inflation note to govt will be confidential

Under the monetary policy framework, RBI has to maintain the consumer price inflation in the 2-6% range, with the median target of 4%. Failing so for three consecutive quarters requires the central bank to write to the union government, citing reasons and suggesting remedial measures. “It is a privileged communication between the RBI and the government and so at this point of time, I cannot say whether it will be made public. From our end, we will not make it public…" said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

