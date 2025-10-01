Infra, construction sectors see most upgrades in H1 FY26, export sector feels heat of US tariffs
Credit profiles were aided by domestic factors including near-decade low inflation, a 100 basis points reduction in interest rate, above-normal monsoons and consumption-supporting policy measures such as lower income tax and reduced GST, according to Crisil, Icra, India Ratings and CareEdge.
Despite geopolitical conflicts, pockets of domestic demand slowdown, rising retail credit delinquencies and the high tariffs imposed by the US on Indian exports, the credit quality of Indian corporates continued to be resilient in the first half of the current financial year, aided by domestic growth and largely deleveraged balance sheets, according to credit quality reviews by four rating agencies.