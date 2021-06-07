Inside Credit Suisse’s $5.5 billion breakdown

In September, Mr. Shah, who had been on the job for about six months, flagged the growing Archegos exposure to the investment bank’s counterparty-credit-risk team, one of the people familiar with the matter said. It couldn’t be determined if the specialist team, meant to monitor the health of Credit Suisse’s clients, reacted. The matter wasn’t escalated further by Mr. Shah or the counterparty-credit-risk team within the investment bank or to group-level managers, people familiar with the matter said.