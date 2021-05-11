Inside HDFC Bank’s digital dilemma

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Plagued by outages, the digital woes of India’s most valued private bank is a wake-up call for the entire industry
The bank wanted to be a leader in digital banking services, but without infusing a commensurate amount of money to ensure the system was failsafe.
On a balmy December morning in 2019, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Mahesh Kumar Jain was chauffeured from the central bank’s headquarters in Fort, Mumbai’s business district, to HDFC Bank Ltd’s data centre in Navi Mumbai on the city’s outskirts.
The 34-kilometer trip by Jain, a former IDBI Bank Ltd chief executive officer (CEO), was more of symbolic import than anything else.