Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Inside HDFC Bank’s digital dilemma

Inside HDFC Bank’s digital dilemma

Premium
Given the bank’s initial ambition to not just be a part of but to conquer the digital banking future, things seem to have gone astray somewhere down the road.
10 min read . 09:07 PM IST Shayan Ghosh, Gopika Gopakumar

  • Plagued by outages, the digital woes of India’s most valued private bank is a wake-up call for the entire industry
  • The bank wanted to be a leader in digital banking services, but without infusing a commensurate amount of money to ensure the system was failsafe.

On a balmy December morning in 2019, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Mahesh Kumar Jain was chauffeured from the central bank’s headquarters in Fort, Mumbai’s business district, to HDFC Bank Ltd’s data centre in Navi Mumbai on the city’s outskirts.

The 34-kilometer trip by Jain, a former IDBI Bank Ltd chief executive officer (CEO), was more of symbolic import than anything else.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!