Inside HDFC Bank’s old-new playbook

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a report on 19 October that it remains to be seen if this collection efficiency is only for HDFC Bank. “From what we have been able to assess of the market, it appears to be that HDFC Bank is having a strong lead here," the report noted, adding that the bank has demonstrated that it has “one of the best banking franchises among private banks and usually tends to use the regulatory forbearances sparingly... It is this comfort which allows us to build a positive view."