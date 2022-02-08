Inside Mukesh Ambani’s retail lending ambitions

RIL’s aspirations, however, is not restricted to traditional forms of finance. In 2019, Reliance Jio obtained an account aggregator (AA) licence from the Reserve Bank of India through Jio Information Solutions Ltd. AAs are entitled to collect and share financial information with third parties after getting the user’s consent. The information can pertain to sectors governed by the RBI, besides three other regulators—the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Jio’s foray may be part of its larger consumer finance push.