Inside story of a battle RBI fought and lost

In her budget speech, in July 2019, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it more specific. “There are low-cost digital modes of payment such as BHIM UPI, UPI-QR Code, Aadhaar Pay, certain debit cards, NEFT, RTGS, etc., which can be used to promote less cash economy. I, therefore, propose that the business establishments with annual turnover more than ₹50 crore shall offer such low-cost digital modes of payment to their customers and no charges or merchant discount rate shall be imposed on customers as well as merchants. RBI and banks will absorb these costs from the savings that will accrue to them on account of handling less cash as people move to these digital modes of payment," she said.