Bangalore-based Avail Finance was founded in 2016 by Ankush Agarwal, a former Ola executive. His brother Bhavish Agarwal, who is also a director on the board of Avail Finance, is the founder of Ola and Ola Electric, together valued at more than $10 billion, going by the last reported funding rounds and the reported valuation being sought by the cab-hailing app in an initial public offering of shares. Ola invested in Avail in 2019 and currently owns about 9% equity stake in the firm. Matrix Partners, which owns 29% in Avail, is also an investor in Ola.