Inside the tanking market for bad loans

The investor cited above also said that banks are unwilling to sell bad loans at major discounts even if it makes commercial sense to do so. On their part, bankers are afraid of the scrutiny of government agencies. “Today, if my loan of ₹1,000 crore is offered less than ₹100 crore, how can I sell the asset for that low price even if the market says so? Tomorrow the Central Vigilance Commission, CBI and Enforcement Directorate will question me. Sometimes, influential promoters also create hurdles if a banker is honest. I know of a former public sector undertaking (PSU) banker colleague who stood up to a promoter, and his retirement benefits were curtailed," says a PSU banker who did not want to be named. In November 2021, former State Bank of India chairman Pratip Chaudhuri was arrested by Rajasthan police in an alleged loan fraud case, long after his retirement, on the basis of a warrant issued by a Jaisalmer court. Chaudhuri was arrested for deciding to sell a hotel in debt to an asset reconstruction company, where he joined as a director later.