Inside the tyranny of credit scoring in India

On the bright side though, experts point out that more people are now aware of the importance of their credit scores and some of them do track it regularly. They seem to have learnt it the hard way. However, given the size of India’s retail loan market, there is still a long way to go. Bankers feel that while they are often blamed for sending wrong data to the credit information companies, a lot of human effort goes into uploading these data sets. “I feel, if there was an automated repository linked to our internal loan systems which allows real-time updation (sic) of loan status, things would improve on ground," said the banker cited earlier.