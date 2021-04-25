Insolvency cases face delays as covid spikes

The IBC led to the resolution of several large stressed companies and is a preferred route for lenders. Out of the 2,422 IBC cases which were concluded at the tribunals, a staggering 1,126 were through liquidation, while only 317 had a successful resolution plan as on 31 December. In other words, around 46.5% of the cases went for liquidation, compared to just 13.1% having a resolution plan.