Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
Insurance year-ender: After an eventful 2025, insurance looks for stability in the year ahead
SummaryThe past year has seen the rollout of insurance marketplace Bima Sugam, approval for 100% foreign direct investment in insurance, and GST exemption on retail term and health insurance premiums.
Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More