Interest gap between Foreign and domestic banks reaches seven year high

MUMBAI : Aggressive cuts in deposit rates by foreign banks in India has led to the interest rate gap between these banks and other lenders widening to its highest level in over seven years. Foreign banks have a weighted average deposit rate of 3.33% and its difference with state-owned banks stood at 241 basis points (bps) in September, showed RBI data. Currently, HSBC pays 3.25-3.75% on deposits of one-two year tenor, a period typically used as a benchmark. Deutsche Bank pays an interest of 3.85-4.5% and Citibank pays anywhere between 3-3.25% for the same tenor. In comparison, a depositor at State Bank of India (SBI) earns 4.9-5.1%, and 4.9-5% at HDFC Bank. All these rates are for deposits below ₹2 crore. Few outliers such as Standard Chartered Bank however continue to pay between 5.4-5.5% for the one-two year tenor.

While foreign banks have always paid about 100 bps lower than the state-owned and private lenders, the difference has been consistently widening for over a year now. Experts said the move by foreign banks is an attempt to lower retail liability due to lack of enough credit growth opportunities in the current market. Deposit rates have been declining across the banking system since January 2019, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowering its repo rate by 250 bps between February 2019 and now. Weighted average term deposit rates for all scheduled commercial banks have fallen 124 bps since January 2019.

To be sure, foreign banks have also lowered their lending rate at a faster pace than its Indian peers. While the surge in liquidity had led to lower lending rates as well, interest rates on existing loans have seen a paltry decline of 68 bps since January 2019. However, new borrowers seem to have benefited the most as their interest rates have declined by a sharper 168 bps in the same period. Experts pointed out that foreign banks do not really depend upon term deposits for funds and it is typically the high net-worth individuals (HNIs) who park their money.

“Given the kind of minimum balances some of these banks have, they are not meant for everybody," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings. Moreover, in terms of lending, it is mostly to the high-end corporates and therefore these banks have a limited canvas, although they dominate the non-fund-based market.

“Since there are not too many borrowers in the market, you would want to dissuade depositors from coming in," said Sabnavis. Well, that holds true for the entire banking sector which despite aggressively lowering rates, has not seen a let up in inflow of deposits. Bank deposits stood at ₹143 trillion as on 9 October, up 10.5% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, showed data from the central bank. Some banks are also going slow on fresh deposits, trying to match the pace at which their loan books are expanding. That would ensure that their margins are protected. Credit growth has slightly picked up pace with a 5.7% y-o-y growth as on 9 October, as compared to 5.1% as on 25 September.

Sanjiv Chadha, chief executive, Bank of Baroda recently said that the bank has as a policy decided to grow the deposit book in tandem with the loan book. “There is a very large overhang of liquidity and it is possible to grow deposits more aggressively but we are conscious that every rupee that you gather in deposits and cannot deploy fruitfully is something which has an impact on our margins," he said.

