Interest gap between Foreign and domestic banks reaches seven year high

“Since there are not too many borrowers in the market, you would want to dissuade depositors from coming in," said Sabnavis. Well, that holds true for the entire banking sector which despite aggressively lowering rates, has not seen a let up in inflow of deposits. Bank deposits stood at ₹143 trillion as on 9 October, up 10.5% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, showed data from the central bank. Some banks are also going slow on fresh deposits, trying to match the pace at which their loan books are expanding. That would ensure that their margins are protected. Credit growth has slightly picked up pace with a 5.7% y-o-y growth as on 9 October, as compared to 5.1% as on 25 September.