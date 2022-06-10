‘Interest rate, insurance cost to hit auto demand’

Customer sentiment may take a hit, especially in segments such as two-wheelers, where rising ownership costs have significantly shrunk the market in recent months, with the government trying to remove excess liquidity from the economy, Siam cautioned. “Sales of two-wheelers and three-wheelers continue to remain sluggish in May 2022 and are even below what it was 9 years and 14 years ago, respectively. Sales of the passenger vehicle segment are still below 2018 levels," said Rajesh Menon, director general, Siam.